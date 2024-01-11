One Eleven [Walkthrough part 1]

This is part 1 of 3 walkthrough videos that shows at least one way to complete the game. There may be a couple of more paths that I don't know about yet. I recommend you try to play through this a few times, for instance picking a romance path with each of the girls to see where it leads. Then when you get frustrated you can come back here in watch these videos.
This game is heavily driven by player choices which gives it great replay value, but also worth playing just for the charming Russian voice-overs alone. :-D
The only problem is that the text doesn't match the voice-overs, and on occasion the text doesn't make any sense at all, but many games are like that. I find it strange that developers rarely fix those issues.
The game is available here:
vivilatvia.itch.io/one.elev
store.steampowered.com/app/2074000/One_Eleven
Part 2: https://www.brighteon.com/71bbafd5-6728-4af7-aa46-28fe901d5e93
