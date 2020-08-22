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Nine Doctors Speak Up !!!
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104 views • August 22, 2020
MIRRORED FROM: Charlie Kirk
On this can't miss episode of The Charlie Kirk Show, nine courageous doctors speak out about their frontline experiences treating COVID-19 patients revealing what they've learned, what they believe can help end the pandemic in the next 30 days, and their controversial stance on HCQ that has shaken the medical and political worlds after their videos received millions of view before they were ultimately taken down across social media.
Tune in, take notes, and let us know what you think about what they have to say by emailing us at [email protected]
On this can't miss episode of The Charlie Kirk Show, nine courageous doctors speak out about their frontline experiences treating COVID-19 patients revealing what they've learned, what they believe can help end the pandemic in the next 30 days, and their controversial stance on HCQ that has shaken the medical and political worlds after their videos received millions of view before they were ultimately taken down across social media.
Tune in, take notes, and let us know what you think about what they have to say by emailing us at [email protected]
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