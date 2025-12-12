McAfee's final riddle: Who is Satoshi? It'll take you 15 minutes

The late John McAfee claimed the Bitcoin creator's identity was obvious through simple textual analysis of the white paper:

🌏 All British spelling

🌏Two spaces after every period—a rare, consistent habit

His conclusion: "There were only two of the accused who were British. And only one of those has two spaces in every one of his papers."

McAfee refused to name him, but issued a challenge: "Figure it out, people. It'll take you 15 minutes."