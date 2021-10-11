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Mark Passio Interview - Flat Earth, Veganism, Symbolism, Collapse, Satanism, Survival, Resources!
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90 views • October 11, 2021
Alternative View To Moral Veganism: https://pastebin.com/S6hDvsnb
Mark Passio's Website: https://whatonearthishappening.com
Mark's View On Veganism (Also Supported By Eric Dubay): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL10d-p2PLQ-L8k5NBhp8jLGT3hJy9p7ub
Note: Eric Dubay, you are welcome to share your perspective in return based on Mark's comments, respectfully of course, as you always do. I appreciate your works too and do not see you as other more mainstream FE providers. I am interested in your comments concerning what Mark brought up. I also don't see FE as a religion, although some people CAN take it as such. I may conduct my own experiments on this channel and I will appreciate more and more perspective as I hear many different angles. I see life as "simply what is", that's why I don't concern myself too much with it, but I do see it as a helpful question and bridge. There is one thing we know for sure, we've been lied to, and statlsm is the root problem. Thank you both, much love.
Feel Free To Clip This Video.
Learn Natural Law & ACTION: https://www.nita.one
Livestream, Ask Any Questions Or Share Your Resources: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv
Second Channel (Livestream Clips):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCao9i3LyUE_v44eT-NczF_g/
Discord Chat Link: https://www.nita.one/chat
All Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
#markpassio #interview #occult #occultism #veganism #flatearth #survival #collapse #ogwn #onegreatwork #truegreatwork #universal #timeless #naturallaw
Mark Passio Interview
Mark Passio Veganism
Mark Passio Vegan
Mark Passio Flat Earth
Mark Passio Nature
Mark Passio Survival Collapse
Mark Passio Eric Dubay
Mark Passio's Website: https://whatonearthishappening.com
Mark's View On Veganism (Also Supported By Eric Dubay): https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL10d-p2PLQ-L8k5NBhp8jLGT3hJy9p7ub
Note: Eric Dubay, you are welcome to share your perspective in return based on Mark's comments, respectfully of course, as you always do. I appreciate your works too and do not see you as other more mainstream FE providers. I am interested in your comments concerning what Mark brought up. I also don't see FE as a religion, although some people CAN take it as such. I may conduct my own experiments on this channel and I will appreciate more and more perspective as I hear many different angles. I see life as "simply what is", that's why I don't concern myself too much with it, but I do see it as a helpful question and bridge. There is one thing we know for sure, we've been lied to, and statlsm is the root problem. Thank you both, much love.
Feel Free To Clip This Video.
Learn Natural Law & ACTION: https://www.nita.one
Livestream, Ask Any Questions Or Share Your Resources: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv
Second Channel (Livestream Clips):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCao9i3LyUE_v44eT-NczF_g/
Discord Chat Link: https://www.nita.one/chat
All Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
#markpassio #interview #occult #occultism #veganism #flatearth #survival #collapse #ogwn #onegreatwork #truegreatwork #universal #timeless #naturallaw
Mark Passio Interview
Mark Passio Veganism
Mark Passio Vegan
Mark Passio Flat Earth
Mark Passio Nature
Mark Passio Survival Collapse
Mark Passio Eric Dubay
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