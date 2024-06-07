BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NIGEL FARAGE TRUTH VAX BOMB
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
396 followers
1960 views • 11 months ago

"We were told take the vaccine, the so-called "vaccine" and you won't catch Covid, take the vaccine and you won't pass Covid on, both of those things were totally, completely untrue. We were told the vaccine was safe in every way, frankly it had not been through anything like the normal testing...and now we know there are elderly pensioners on their seventh jab, that's not the kind of vaccine you and I grew up with, you have a vaccine once and were inoculated for life. So I do think there needs to be a massive investigation not just into harms that were caused by the vaccines, all vaccines cause side effects., but there does seem to be an alarming number of people, young men in particular, who have developed myocarditis and other heart conditions."

Keywords
truthnigel faragevax bomb
