🎵Brick in the wall
wolfburg
wolfburg
38 views • 1 day ago
This New Wave Funk track launches with churning upright bass and robotic drum machine grooves, Reverb-soaked Gretsch guitars deliver expressive, pitch-bent riffs, trading lines with bright synths, metallic percussion, and glitchy samples, The hook explodes with layered robotic vocals, orchestral stabs, glass-break effects, and throbbing synths, Four-on-the-floor disco kick and heavy gated snare drive a buzzing synth bass that doubles the lead, adding cinematic 1980s grit, The production is sleek, tense, and precise, embodying a polished “Noir-Future” aesthetic


[Verse] We don't need no education We don't need no thought control No dark sarcasm in the classroom Teacher, leave them kids alone [Chorus] Hey, teacher, leave them kids alone [Verse] All in all, you're just another brick in the wall All in all, you're just another brick in the wall All in all, you're just another brick in the wall

metallic percussionand throbbing synthsthis new wave funk track launches with churning upright bass and robotic drum machine groovesreverb-soaked gretsch guitars deliver expressivepitch-bent riffstrading lines with bright synthsand glitchy samplesthe hook explodes with layered robotic vocalsorchestral stabsglass-break effectsfour-on-the-floor disco kick and heavy gated snare drive a buzzing synth bass that doubles the leadadding cinematic
