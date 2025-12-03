This New Wave Funk track launches with churning upright bass and robotic drum machine grooves, Reverb-soaked Gretsch guitars deliver expressive, pitch-bent riffs, trading lines with bright synths, metallic percussion, and glitchy samples, The hook explodes with layered robotic vocals, orchestral stabs, glass-break effects, and throbbing synths, Four-on-the-floor disco kick and heavy gated snare drive a buzzing synth bass that doubles the lead, adding cinematic 1980s grit, The production is sleek, tense, and precise, embodying a polished “Noir-Future” aesthetic





[Verse] We don't need no education We don't need no thought control No dark sarcasm in the classroom Teacher, leave them kids alone [Chorus] Hey, teacher, leave them kids alone [Verse] All in all, you're just another brick in the wall All in all, you're just another brick in the wall All in all, you're just another brick in the wall