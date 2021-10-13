Slowhand & Van - This Has Gotta Stop (Eric Clapton, Van Morrison)

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Eric Clapton and Van Morrison reunited again to release a new version of Clapton’s latest single “This Has Gotta Stop” as Slowhand & Van from Bushbranch/Surfdog Records. The new version of the song features Van Morrison on saxophone as well as an additional verse from Morrison. The song was written by Clapton, produced by his longtime producing partner Simon Climie and is performed by Clapton, Sonny Emory on drums, Nathan East on bass, Sharon White on background vocals along with Nick Ingman as the strings arranger and conductor, and Perry Montague-Mason as strings leader.
Directed by Machine That Eats and Dave Kaplan
Animated by Machine That Eats
Bushbranch/Surfdog Records
© & ℗ 2021 EPC Enterprises LLP
Eric Clapton:
Website: https://www.ericclapton.com/
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Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VrlPQIdA2js
Eric Clapton