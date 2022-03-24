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Ramadan 2022 Approaches
TheBubbaNews
TheBubbaNews
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As Ramadan 2022 approaches, Israel is preparing for escalation in Jerusalem and the territories: "The fuel already exists, only a match is missing." The tension is rising in the Middle East. We only need a match to start this WAR. #Ramadan #Ramadan2022 #Israel #Jerusalem #TempleMount


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