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Ramadan 2022 Approaches
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As Ramadan 2022 approaches, Israel is preparing for escalation in Jerusalem and the territories: "The fuel already exists, only a match is missing." The tension is rising in the Middle East. We only need a match to start this WAR. #Ramadan #Ramadan2022 #Israel #Jerusalem #TempleMount
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