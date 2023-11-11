Create New Account
Rotten Ideology
Son of the Republic
Kristallnacht 2023: The Gaslight Of The Century

* America’s young, woke terror supporters are out in full force.

* This is the new reality of your country.

* This new incarnation of BLM & Antifa is wearing Palestinian garb.

* Everything has to be ‘oppressor’ and ‘oppressed’.

* History rhymes — 85 years later.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (10 November 2023)

https://youtu.be/Hi94gRi-VoM

