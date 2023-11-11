Rotten Ideology

Kristallnacht 2023: The Gaslight Of The Century
* America’s young, woke terror supporters are out in full force.
* This is the new reality of your country.
* This new incarnation of BLM & Antifa is wearing Palestinian garb.
* Everything has to be ‘oppressor’ and ‘oppressed’.
* History rhymes — 85 years later.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (10 November 2023)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.