ITS HAD TO BE SAID...AGAIN

There is a preference for NATURAL IMMUNITY over vaccine-induced immunity because natural immunity is usually longer lasting and more complete. Additionally, some people believe that the side effects of vaccines can be more severe than the disease itself, so they prefer to let their body's natural immune system handle the infection. Finally, some people may prefer natural immunity because they believe that vaccines may not be effective in preventing infection or may not be safe to use.





