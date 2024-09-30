BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Coffee Chocolate Ice Cream (Easy Recipe) - Kem Cà Phê Socola. @Indulovecooking
Indu Love Cooking
Coffee Chocolate Ice Cream (Easy Recipe) - Kem Cà Phê Socola. @Indulovecooking

The supper easy, quick and delicious coffee chocolate ice cream recipe:


350ml heavy cream

120g condensed milk

2 tbsp instant coffee

2 tbsp hot water

100g dark chocolate (chopped)


Please keep the ice cream mixture in the freezer for at least 4 hours before serving.


You can serve the coffee ice cream with extra nuts, chocolate chunks or cookies or even with your drinks like milk / coffee. 

chocolate ice cream,coffee ice cream,chocolate ice cream recipe,ice cream,chocolate,ice cream recipe,coffee chocolate ice cream,chocolate cold coffee recipe at home,chocolate coffee recipe at home,hot chocolate recipe,hot chocolate coffee recipe at home,how to make coffee chocolate ice cream,coffee recipe,ice cream coffee recipe easy,nice cream recipe chocolate,coffee ice cream recipe,ice cream coffee recipe,vanilla ice cream coffee recipe

Keywords
chocolate ice creamcoffee ice creamchocolate ice cream recipe
