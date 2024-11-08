Snow leopard cubs first winter at the Perm Zoo - mom rescued from poachers trap back in July

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Snow leopard cubs Kungur and Yungur are experiencing their first winter at the Perm Zoo.
They are the first offspring of male Snezhek and female Aksu who were rescued from poachers in the mountains of Tajikistan in July.
The snow leopard risks extinction. In total, there are 70-90 of these animals in Russia, of which 12 are kept in zoos.