Walk in the LIGHT not darkness!
1Thess lesson #111. Believers often times walk in darkness, they walk as Unbelievers inside the lies and counterfeits of Satan's cosmic system. It is not an emotional rollercoaster it is about the filling power of God the Holy Spirit and the WORD accurately handled. 

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

