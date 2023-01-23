How Diabetes Is Affecting Your SEX LIFE (And What To Do About It)

Here's a fact. Diabetes affects your sex life. Period. You know what I'm talking about. And it's absolutely no shame to admit it.

This is only one of many symptoms that diabetes causes. But we're here to rescue from the darkness of sexual impotence and bring you back to your prime times!

In this video, the angry pharmacist talks about 3 reasons why diabetes affects your sex life and gives some advices on how to start to reverse this problem.

Krista Ellow is a diabetes medication reduction specialist. In our platform you'll find endless resources and coaching to guide you with diabetes, chronic diseases and obesity treatments.

WORK WITH ME: https://www.drkristaellow.com/workwithme Here are some other resources and ways you can be connected with us:

1) First, subscribe to our channel, share this video with someone you love and give it a thumbs up 👍🏻 so more people can find it!

2) Start writing down you blood sugars in my Book of Pricks Blood Sugar log GET your copy 👉🏻 👉🏻 https://www.drkristaellow.com/logbook

3) Get started on low carb with my book "Low Carb Meals for the Busy, Rushed, Impatient or Lazy Kitchen Hater" 😹 👉🏻 👉🏻 https://kristaellow.kartra.com/page/l...

4) Get a personal consultation on your type 2 diabetes situation and get real direction on how to start taking back your health. Click to Schedule. https://www.drkristaellow.com/calendar

5) Get on the waiting list for my BOOK, "One Less Med: The No Bullshit Strategy to Being on Less Diabetes Medication with Less Effort" https://www.drkristaellow.com/onelessmed See you in a few days for the next video!

