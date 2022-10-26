Welcome To Proverbs Club.How To Honor Your Parents.
Proverbs 23:22 (NIV).
22 Listen to your father, who gave you life,
and do not despise your mother when she is old.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Respect what your father taught you.
Always cherish your mother.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2sjd4h9n
#listen #your #father #gave #you #life #despise #your #mother #when #she #old
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.