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Welcome To Proverbs Club.How To Honor Your Parents.
Proverbs 23:22 (NIV).
22 Listen to your father, who gave you life,
and do not despise your mother when she is old.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Respect what your father taught you.
Always cherish your mother.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2sjd4h9n
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