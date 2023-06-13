Create New Account
A foreign national who bribed Joe & Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recordings kept as an “insurance policy”
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) made a Senate floor speech Monday afternoon on the controversy about the FD-1023 FBI document that contains credible allegation that Joe Biden received a $5 million bribe from an executive with the Ukrainian energy firm Burisma while vice president.


In the speech Grassley said the the version of the FD-1023 shown the House Oversight Committee last week was heavily redacted, but that Grassley had seen one with far fewer redactions.


He then revealed that the foreign national behind the bribe said he kept audio recordings of 17 conversations with Joe Biden (2) and Hunter Biden (15). There is also an allegation that Joe was involved in Burisma hiring Hunter. Grassley is calling for the public release of the FD-1023 “without unnecessary redactions.”



The foreign national who bribed Joe and Hunter Biden and had made the alleged audio recordings of his conversations with Joe and Hunter said they were kept as an “insurance policy”

