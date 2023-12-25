Create New Account
The Mind Precedes All Reality and Illusion
Crrow777 Radio
This show takes a look at the eastern way of thinking which provided the roots for secret societies like Free Masonry. Eastern thought seems a stark contrast to western thought. Consider the mind as software and all we see, learn and know as programming lines of code – which drive our reality. Mind precedes everything. Change your mind to change your reality.

MORE FREE SHOWS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/

FULL SHOWS POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/episodes/

Keywords
spiritualmindtraditioneasterncrrow777sciences

