NO Excess Mortality, I'll say that again, there has been NO Excess Mortality 🤔🤯

Excuse the sarcastic headline.
CORRELATION-Canada org - We are the research group that quantified the #17million deaths:
"We quantify the overall all-ages vDFR for the 17 countries to be (0.126 ± 0.004) %, which would imply 17.0 ± 0.5 million COVID-19 vaccine deaths worldwide, from 13.50 billion injections up to 2 September 2023. This would correspond to a mass iatrogenic event that killed (0.213 ± 0.006) % of the world population (1 death per 470 living persons, in less than 3 years), and did not measurably prevent any deaths."
https://correlation-canada.org/covid-19-vaccine-associated-mortality-in-the-southern-hemisphere/
