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Opening Session of the Grand Jury Proceeding the Court of Public Opinion - Day 1
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181 views • February 08, 2022
The Grand Jury Sessions are open, will follow many testimonies and experts interventions to provide evidence of the Covid and Vaccine crimes perpetrated against the people.
Please visit https://www.grand-jury.net/ to get all the latest info, contact address and schedule.
Sessions will be each week end :
12. Feb: The general historical and geopolitical backdrop to all of this
13. Feb: PCR-Test
19. Feb: Injections
20. Feb: Financial Destruction
26. Feb: Eugenics + closing arguments and outlook
Please visit https://www.grand-jury.net/ to get all the latest info, contact address and schedule.
Sessions will be each week end :
12. Feb: The general historical and geopolitical backdrop to all of this
13. Feb: PCR-Test
19. Feb: Injections
20. Feb: Financial Destruction
26. Feb: Eugenics + closing arguments and outlook
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