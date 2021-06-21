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2021 JAN 26 Prof Dolores Cahill; Why People Will Start Dying A Few Months After the First MRNA Vaccination.
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1009 views • June 21, 2021
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: The issue when you inject messenger RNA will say if it had a protein from the virus like the spike protein, this pluspositive RNA can go into ourselves, the spike protein from the virus is expressed in ourselves and maybe exposed to the immunesystem when those cells die, and the body starts mounting an immune response, including an antibody response.
: The issue when you inject messenger RNA will say if it had a protein from the virus like the spike protein, this pluspositive RNA can go into ourselves, the spike protein from the virus is expressed in ourselves and maybe exposed to the immunesystem when those cells die, and the body starts mounting an immune response, including an antibody response.
Keywords
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