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The Censorship Witch: The Professor who uses Computer Data to destroy Whites
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54 views • June 14, 2020
An American I know who is very active in the white right among the groups, told me that (Dr) Professor, Megan Squire of Elon University has done IMMENSE damage to the white right in the USA.
She uses data from Facebook and other sources to gather intel on the white right and she then shares it out to our enemies.
We take a look at a short lecture where she discusses her methods.
I also discuss the treasonous mind of a white Liberal, whose mind has been rotted and twisted by Liberalism. It is a topic which I will revisit in more detail in the future.
She uses data from Facebook and other sources to gather intel on the white right and she then shares it out to our enemies.
We take a look at a short lecture where she discusses her methods.
I also discuss the treasonous mind of a white Liberal, whose mind has been rotted and twisted by Liberalism. It is a topic which I will revisit in more detail in the future.
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