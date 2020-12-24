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Facemasks on Muppets, Facemasks on Puppet, and AntiTrust law violations
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22 views • December 24, 2020
Face masks on Muppets! Fauci “playing” the hero of children everywhere so Santa Claus can visit. Face masks on puppets such as Nancy Pelosi, who has no qualm about committing blasphemy on the floor of the House. In this episode of “Hamner It Out”, this is covered as well as the interesting antitrust violations of head of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Disease Anthony Fauci, the US Supreme Court decision of Jacobson v. Massachusetts (1904), and one of the patents the Centers for Disease Control holds on coronavirus unlawfully.
Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5RIORHoE-bg
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IMBDdxnLkRg/
https://freedomplatform.tv/david-e-martin-exposing-moderna-the-star-of-plandemic-indoctrination-reveals-the-truth/
https://tile.loc.gov/storage-services/service/ll/usrep/usrep197/usrep197011/usrep197011.pdf
http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&;Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=7776521.PN.&OS=PN/7776521&RS=PN/7776521
Dr. David E. Martin You Tube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClLDXIjo_7yQPG1Uqt-n4Wg
Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5RIORHoE-bg
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IMBDdxnLkRg/
https://freedomplatform.tv/david-e-martin-exposing-moderna-the-star-of-plandemic-indoctrination-reveals-the-truth/
https://tile.loc.gov/storage-services/service/ll/usrep/usrep197/usrep197011/usrep197011.pdf
http://patft.uspto.gov/netacgi/nph-Parser?Sect1=PTO1&;Sect2=HITOFF&d=PALL&p=1&u=%2Fnetahtml%2FPTO%2Fsrchnum.htm&r=1&f=G&l=50&s1=7776521.PN.&OS=PN/7776521&RS=PN/7776521
Dr. David E. Martin You Tube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClLDXIjo_7yQPG1Uqt-n4Wg
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