The Voice of the Devil Entails a Catastrophe for Humanity

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https://gnews.org/post/p1j3j17f0
In the grand live broadcast of Miles Guo, leader of the Chinese Whistleblower Movement on September 4, a fellow fighter asked whether the pandemic zero-tolerance policy and lockdowns in Communist China would slow down after the 20th National Congress. Miles asserted the answer is NO. To further explain, Miles referred back to the time when Wang Qishan met with Steve Bannon