They Just Found a NEW Island is it Part of Forced Lifestyle Changes?

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A "new" island appears in Antarctica, flights are supposedly collapsing worldwide yet the data tells a different story. Add in drought-ravaged crops to plastic shortages and forced lifestyle changes, we find a disconnect between official headlines and what's really happening in our carefully managed world.
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