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Hemp Harvest | HempFlax | John Deere T660i Double Cut Combine | For CBD oil
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86 views • November 05, 2019
Harvesting fiber hemp using a converted John Deere T660i Double Cut Combine from HempFlax of Oude Pekela, The Netherlands.
This machine separates the tops and leaves form the fiber rich stems in one pass. The tops and leaves go to be processed and dried and can be used for making CBD oil or hemp tea for example.
When the growing conditions are right the combine can also be used for threshing the hemp seeds out of the tops.
The stems are left on the ground and after a process of rotting, the stems are baled and processed and can be used in the textile industrie or for composite materials in the car industry.
The John Deere T660i combine is converted be the Dutch John Deere dealer GroeNoord. On the standerd crop import channel with a 4.5 meter wide header there is a mast lift for adjusting to the crop length this cuts the tops and leaves. Under the combine import there is cutterhead mounted from a JD 8000 serie forage harvester. These cuts the stems in 60 cm length pieces and leave them directly on the land to be later baled.
This machine separates the tops and leaves form the fiber rich stems in one pass. The tops and leaves go to be processed and dried and can be used for making CBD oil or hemp tea for example.
When the growing conditions are right the combine can also be used for threshing the hemp seeds out of the tops.
The stems are left on the ground and after a process of rotting, the stems are baled and processed and can be used in the textile industrie or for composite materials in the car industry.
The John Deere T660i combine is converted be the Dutch John Deere dealer GroeNoord. On the standerd crop import channel with a 4.5 meter wide header there is a mast lift for adjusting to the crop length this cuts the tops and leaves. Under the combine import there is cutterhead mounted from a JD 8000 serie forage harvester. These cuts the stems in 60 cm length pieces and leave them directly on the land to be later baled.
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