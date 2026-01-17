TALLEST MAN IN U.S. 7 FEET, 8 INCHES, DIES AT 67

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
### **George Bell (1957–2025) Public Records Timeline**
#### 🕊️ **March 2025 (Passing Announcements)**
1. **March 19, 2025 - News Retrospective**
*"Portsmouth native George Bell (7'8"), recognized by Guinness as America's tallest man and former Norfolk deputy, passed away in March 2025."*
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=Y1KXy5DfKQc
2. **Norfolk Sheriff's Office Tribute**
*"We mourn former deputy George Bell (served 2000-2014), known for his kind and fun-loving personality."*
https://www.facebookDOTcom/NorfolkVASheriff/posts/pfbid035jzGoRWaEGwjxJXNxrpUNc2TLB34FPAcPcc4YfyJ3ZdYQ9HMfqbUNVmURrCaaqfKl
#### 📱 **Social Media & Profiles**
1. **Instagram Highlights**
- **Main Profile**: https://www.instagramDOTcom/georgebell78/reels/?hl=en
- **Vaccine Post (Early 2021)**: *"Got my second shot today, I feel more safer."*
https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CNIwx7dBeJd/?hl=en
2. **Facebook Presence**
- **Profile Page**: https://www.facebookDOTcom/profile.php?id=100010490267707
- **Photo Archive**: https://www.facebookDOTcom/photo/?fbid=1429759830717012&set=a.164634360562905
3. **Bio Summary**
*"George Bell TallestMan - 7'8" Guinness record holder, actor (*AHS: Freakshow*), anti-bullying advocate."*
www.standtallagainstbullying.org