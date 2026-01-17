TALLEST MAN IN U.S. 7 FEET, 8 INCHES, DIES AT 67

*"We mourn former deputy George Bell (served 2000-2014), known for his kind and fun-loving personality."*

*"Portsmouth native George Bell (7'8"), recognized by Guinness as America's tallest man and former Norfolk deputy, passed away in March 2025."*

