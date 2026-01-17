BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TALLEST MAN IN U.S. 7 FEET, 8 INCHES, DIES AT 67
ChestyP
ChestyP
80 followers
Follow
313 views • 1 day ago

### **George Bell (1957–2025) Public Records Timeline**


#### 🕊️ **March 2025 (Passing Announcements)**

1. **March 19, 2025 - News Retrospective**

   *"Portsmouth native George Bell (7'8"), recognized by Guinness as America's tallest man and former Norfolk deputy, passed away in March 2025."*

   Full URL:

   https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=Y1KXy5DfKQc


2. **Norfolk Sheriff's Office Tribute**

   *"We mourn former deputy George Bell (served 2000-2014), known for his kind and fun-loving personality."*

   Full URL:

   https://www.facebookDOTcom/NorfolkVASheriff/posts/pfbid035jzGoRWaEGwjxJXNxrpUNc2TLB34FPAcPcc4YfyJ3ZdYQ9HMfqbUNVmURrCaaqfKl


---


#### 📱 **Social Media & Profiles**

1. **Instagram Highlights**

   - **Main Profile**: https://www.instagramDOTcom/georgebell78/reels/?hl=en

   - **Vaccine Post (Early 2021)**: *"Got my second shot today, I feel more safer."*

     Full URL:

     https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CNIwx7dBeJd/?hl=en


2. **Facebook Presence**

   - **Profile Page**: https://www.facebookDOTcom/profile.php?id=100010490267707

   - **Photo Archive**: https://www.facebookDOTcom/photo/?fbid=1429759830717012&set=a.164634360562905


3. **Bio Summary**

   *"George Bell TallestMan - 7'8" Guinness record holder, actor (*AHS: Freakshow*), anti-bullying advocate."*

   Organization URL:

   www.standtallagainstbullying.org

Keywords
george bell tallest mannorfolk sheriff george bell7 foot 8 actor george bellamerican horror story freakshow caststand tall against bullying foundergeorge bell obituary 2025
