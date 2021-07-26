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DON'T MAKE ME CRY FOR YOU - my tears for the vaccine affected are real! Breaks my heart to see this!
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2896 views • July 26, 2021
THIS IS REALLY HARD! I didn't really want to see this, or share it, but if you don't know the truth, you can never react to the problem we face today. YOU HAVE TO KNOW! My dear people, think first! It's too late to say I TOLD YOU SO - all my conspiracy theories are coming true, why would you not listen? Surely it's better to err on the side of caution? Stop listening to your GOVERN MENTAL organisations!
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