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GT3 - Dig or no dig? Lazy gardener tips & copper tool secrets
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147 views • March 18, 2022
Which is best - the dig or no-dig method for growing vegetables? And are copper gardening tools really worth the money? And how can you grow potatoes without watering, earthing up or any real amount of work? And we also take a look at what the Soil Food Web is and why it's important when growing plants.
Join Rachel in one of her free online garden design classes here:
https://www.successfulgardendesigner.com/free-classes
Ruth Stout no work potato growing video from Back to Reality https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GlratwBT5OI&;t
You can view the Soil Food Web image here:
https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_MEDIA/nrcs142p2_049822.jpg
Copper gardening tools can be purchased from
https://implementations.co.uk/
Join our discussion group on Telegram https://t.me/growtogetherfoodgardens
Join Rachel in one of her free online garden design classes here:
https://www.successfulgardendesigner.com/free-classes
Ruth Stout no work potato growing video from Back to Reality https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GlratwBT5OI&;t
You can view the Soil Food Web image here:
https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_MEDIA/nrcs142p2_049822.jpg
Copper gardening tools can be purchased from
https://implementations.co.uk/
Join our discussion group on Telegram https://t.me/growtogetherfoodgardens
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