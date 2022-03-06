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Dr Jennifer Daniels - Were Being Distracted from the Ability to Live Our Own Lives on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (02.28.22)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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252 views • March 06, 2022

- Dr. Daniels have glowing skin? Castor oil as a face moisturizer. - COVID was an illusion. Is the Russian Ukrainian invasion another illusion, a distraction? What are we being distracted from? The ability to live our own lives. - How did Dr. Daniels come to her worldview? In her youth, she realized she couldn’t control attempts to kill her. Turned off the TV – no news she could use. - Blacks perceived that doctors would kill them. With age, she realized doctors killed everyone. - Why did she pick Panama to move to? Felt calmness and peace there. - She’s anti-diary. What’s she doing drinking raw milk? All milk has a downside of organisms, but unpasteurized, unhomogenized raw milk has cleared out her gut lymphatics. Saturated fat and cholesterol content cleans debris out of the immune system and resets it. Does a 2-3 day milk fast every 3 months. Doesn’t advocate drinking raw milk every day. - Ginger Tea Eyewash: Ginger is cleansing and improves circulation to the eye. Impurities in eye cause floaters and cataracts. Take 15 slices ginger in 1.5 cup water, simmer 10 minutes, strain. Take 1 tsp or less of the concentrate, add to 1 cup of water. Use throughout the day as an eyewash. - Listen to “The hand that stirs the pot can also run the country”. How has the role of women changed? By their realization of their power. https://www.brighteon.com/245c086c-5578-4445-8303-b94402bbbfd7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/p6HAInM8XVJK/ - Why is it critical to eat rice with liver and onions? The liver and onions rev up the brain and the brain then needs carbs as fuel. - Turpentine releases parasites. Important to poop 3 times a day while taking turpentine. Lipoma is fat wrapped around a parasite. Apply topical turpentine to the lipoma. - Want to use cane sugar, not beet sugar, with turpentine. Beet sugar is GMO. - Ivermectin dose is weight related. Usual dose is once a year. Very long half-life. Safe dose interval is every 15 days or more. Yearly dose cures river blindness. Ivermectin and turpentine do different things. - What to do for myelodysplasia? Eat bone marrow “butter of the gut” once or twice a week. Liver once a week. Green salad. - Broke Tooth: Her tooth fell out and broke the root. Dentist put tooth back in. - 40 year old woman worried about sagging skin on jowls. Don’t eat an ultra lean diet or veggies with cheese. Keep connective issue, cholesterol and fat content high. - Woman complains her skin looks old and decrepit after weight loss. Same advice. Ham hocks. - Hair loss. Eat cow foot soup. - How to detox heavy metals? 

Black Seed, CASTOR OIL, Almond, Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3  

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels  

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers  

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted  

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/  


 https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-jennifer-daniels-were-being-distracted-from-the-ability-to-live-our-own-lives-february-28-2022/

Keywords
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