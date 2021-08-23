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PRESS FOR TRUTH PRESENTS: 9/11 DECADE OF DECEPTION (FULL FILM) (MIRRORED)
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PRESS FOR TRUTH PRESENTS: 9/11 DECADE OF DECEPTION (FULL FILM) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Press For Truth at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qcYdPtMFdXn6/

PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
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On the tenth anniversary of the Attacks of September 11th, 2001, expert witnesses gathered at Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada to provide evidence-based research that called into question the official story of 9/11. This was known as The Toronto Hearings on 9/11.
Over a period of four days, these experts in Structural Engineering, Physics, Chemistry, and History gave researched and professional testimony to an international panel of distinguished judges. The panel of judges, in conjunction with the steering committee would go on to publish their final analysis of the evidence provided, which called for a new investigation into the Attacks of September 11th, 2001.
This film is a summary of the strongest evidence given over the four days of hearings. To see the hearings in their entirety please visit https://www.altcensored.com/watch?v=LlyRXfk671A

Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/

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Category News & Politics
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Keywords
israel911mossaddancing israelistwin towersinside jobcontrolled demolitionthermiteexplosions
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