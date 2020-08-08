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3170, Trump Slashes Drug Costs for Americans!, 3170
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21 views • August 08, 2020
Good evening, I’m still reporting on finally rolling back drug prices.
President Trump this afternoon announced at a press conference held in New Jersey, an historic change in the way big pharma can charge Americans for their prescription drugs.
Trump is requiring that drug companies cannot charge Americans any more for prescription medications than they charge people in foreign countries for the very same drugs.
Trump explained that for years, big pharma has forced Americans to bear the burden of research and development of new drugs by charging dramatically higher prices to those in the United States.
Every modern president has promised to cut into the profits of big pharma and their middlemen, but now, finally President Trump has done it.
[insert]
I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.
President Trump this afternoon announced at a press conference held in New Jersey, an historic change in the way big pharma can charge Americans for their prescription drugs.
Trump is requiring that drug companies cannot charge Americans any more for prescription medications than they charge people in foreign countries for the very same drugs.
Trump explained that for years, big pharma has forced Americans to bear the burden of research and development of new drugs by charging dramatically higher prices to those in the United States.
Every modern president has promised to cut into the profits of big pharma and their middlemen, but now, finally President Trump has done it.
[insert]
I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.
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