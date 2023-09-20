Create New Account
Armenia Has Finished Badly! Azerbaijan Has Launched Special Military Operation In Karabakh!
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago

Now we can say with full confidence that the Armenian authorities have become on a par with the Ukrainian leaders in their desire to destroy their own countries, competing with each other within anti-Russian politics. Everything that is happening now in Armenia and in particular on the territory of Karabakh was quite expected.

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

