Armenia Has Finished Badly! Azerbaijan Has Launched Special Military Operation In Karabakh!

Now we can say with full confidence that the Armenian authorities have become on a par with the Ukrainian leaders in their desire to destroy their own countries, competing with each other within anti-Russian politics. Everything that is happening now in Armenia and in particular on the territory of Karabakh was quite expected.
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.