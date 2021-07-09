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Doctor EXPOSES Fauci! Premeditated Murder With MULTIPLE Cocktails For 'Treatment' Since DAY ONE!
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180 views • July 09, 2021
July 8, 2021 – ‘The Stew Peters Show’ talks with Dr. Bryan Ardis, who lost his father-in-law to MURDEROUS protocol, and has now exposed Anthony Fauci, who KNEW ‘treatments’ would KILL PEOPLE, but pushed them anyway, since DAY ONE!
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