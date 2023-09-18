⑤パンデミック2.0 / インド：ロックダウン開始【2023,9,18】

CBC：インドの一部では、二パウィルスの大規模な拡散からロックダウンが発令、都市は完全に封鎖されています。
ニパ・ウイルスはコウモリが媒介する人獣共通感染症ウイルスで、人間や他の動物にニパ・ウイルス感染症を引き起こし、死亡率75%と致死率の高い病気です。 ニパ・ウイルスによって引き起こされる多数の病気の発生源が、アフリカ北東部と南東南アジアで発生しています。
【注】
5G による携帯電話の信号が、体内に注入された酸化グラフェンに内包された生物学的ペイロード（ウィルスや薬物）の放出を活性化することが科学論文で明らかになりました。
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-09-14-remote-kill-science-paper-reveals-cell-phone-signals-release-biological-payloads-graphene-oxide.html
