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Supernatural Bible Change Interview with Author Dr. Paul Grafton Holt
Wakeuporelse
Wakeuporelse
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57 views • September 07, 2023

Paul Grafton-Holt BA, BTH, MA, DA is a biblical scholar and the author of 12 books on theology including a book that favorably covers the supernatural bible changes. 

“The King James Bible and the Quantum Effect”

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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