© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Coronavirus Script URGENT INFO!!! HD
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
126 views • March 16, 2020
This video documents how the Corona virus did not just appear, but rather seems to have been premeditated and engineered. It also shows the possible motives for releasing it into the public and what we can do about it. Please share this video with everyone you know. Please email this link and share on YouTube, Facebook or any other platform that may help spread this URGENT information. May God bless you all.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.