Richard Gage - COVID-9/11 Parallels

Joining me once again is one of the leading voices in the 9/11 Truth movement, my good friend Richard Gage, AIA, from RichardGage911.org. Richard founded Architects and Engineers For 9/11 Truth and did amazing work exposing the lies of the mainstream story around 9/11, recently branching out on his own and starting Richard Gage 9/11 Unleashed. Today we focus on the overlaps between 9/11 and the COVID psy-op.
Follow and support Richard here:
https://twitter.com/RichardGage_911
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.