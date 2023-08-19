Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Richard Gage - COVID-9/11 Parallels
channel image
Rick Langley
853 Subscribers
38 views
Published 15 hours ago

Joining me once again is one of the leading voices in the 9/11 Truth movement, my good friend Richard Gage, AIA, from RichardGage911.org. Richard founded Architects and Engineers For 9/11 Truth and did amazing work exposing the lies of the mainstream story around 9/11, recently branching out on his own and starting Richard Gage 9/11 Unleashed. Today we focus on the overlaps between 9/11 and the COVID psy-op.

Follow and support Richard here:

https://RichardGage911.org


https://twitter.com/RichardGage_911


Keywords
wake uprichard gageparallelsoverwhelming evidencecovid911architects and engineersits right in your facecovid psy-op

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket