186 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Sons & Heirs Of God, The Final Gathering Of His Children

In Episode 186 we discuss the unfathomable promise that we can be joint-heirs with Jesus Christ, the Creator and Saviour of mankind. The most unselfish promise ever made, yet most do not yearn for it, or they even despise it. They do so because of the requirements to qualify for the promise, such as laying aside selfishness and putting on meekness among others, demand too great a sacrifice. What do we have to do to lay claim to this promise of becoming co-inheritors?

