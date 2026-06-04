The Israeli government flew in Christians from around the world to cry out and beg God's forgiveness for their respective nations not supporting Israel enough.

More misguided Christians supporting the Synagogue of Satan.

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Israeli soldiers film themselves desecrating and destroying a church in Lebanon:

https://www.brighteon.com/shorts?shortVideoId=0291854f-a4be-4f49-b8e1-8b2de9518934



Revelation 3:9:

“Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.”

King James Version (KJV)

John 8:44:

Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.

King James Version (KJV)

Source @infolibnews

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