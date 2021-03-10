© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEWS AS I SEE IT... Wednesday, 10th of March…MAKE OF IT WHAT YOU WILL…
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
53 views • March 10, 2021
Today’s Links:
https://gab.com/REALDONALDTRUMP
https://twitter.com/Johnheretohelp/status/1369394178602512385
https://cairnsnews.org/2021/03/09/arizona-election-fight-near-critical-stage-as-shredded-ballots-found-in-dumpster/
https://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3503.htm
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/9-signs-chess-pieces-are-being-moved-place-major-war-middle-east
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/az-border-agent-illegal-immigration-already-surpassed-2018-track-top-past-3-years-combined/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/time-action-new-hampshire-house-election-law-committee-vote-wednesday-sb43-forensic-audits-windhams-voting-machines-email-link/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/wisconsin-lawmakers-hold-general-election-review-hearing-wednesday-following-news-democrat-operative-holding-keys-absentee-ballot-counting-room-10-central/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/update-state-senator-calls-green-bay-mayor-resign-top-democrat-given-keys-arena-absentee-ballots-stored-counted-election-day/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/03/09/press-secretary-jen-psaki-questioned-about-scale-of-border-crisis-not-our-program/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/03/09/military-extended-to-protect-dc-politicians-through-may-23rd/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/republican-leaders-commit-to-working-with-trump-amid-spat-over-fundraising_3727281.html
https://twitter.com/Mrtdogg/status/1369403216044163077
https://dailycaller.com/2021/02/01/lisa-monaco-joe-biden-justice-department-reginald-steward/
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/11/23/westexec-advisors-biden-cabinet-440072
https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2021/03/09/images-surface-of-possible-evidence-destruction-and-chinese-involvement-in-november-2020-election-fulton-county-ga/
Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stroppyme
Gab:
https://gab.com/Stroppy
Email:
[email protected]
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
General Links:
https://qagg.news/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
https://gab.com/REALDONALDTRUMP
https://twitter.com/Johnheretohelp/status/1369394178602512385
https://cairnsnews.org/2021/03/09/arizona-election-fight-near-critical-stage-as-shredded-ballots-found-in-dumpster/
https://www.whatdoesitmean.com/index3503.htm
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/9-signs-chess-pieces-are-being-moved-place-major-war-middle-east
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/az-border-agent-illegal-immigration-already-surpassed-2018-track-top-past-3-years-combined/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/time-action-new-hampshire-house-election-law-committee-vote-wednesday-sb43-forensic-audits-windhams-voting-machines-email-link/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/wisconsin-lawmakers-hold-general-election-review-hearing-wednesday-following-news-democrat-operative-holding-keys-absentee-ballot-counting-room-10-central/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/update-state-senator-calls-green-bay-mayor-resign-top-democrat-given-keys-arena-absentee-ballots-stored-counted-election-day/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/03/09/press-secretary-jen-psaki-questioned-about-scale-of-border-crisis-not-our-program/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2021/03/09/military-extended-to-protect-dc-politicians-through-may-23rd/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/republican-leaders-commit-to-working-with-trump-amid-spat-over-fundraising_3727281.html
https://twitter.com/Mrtdogg/status/1369403216044163077
https://dailycaller.com/2021/02/01/lisa-monaco-joe-biden-justice-department-reginald-steward/
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/11/23/westexec-advisors-biden-cabinet-440072
https://creativedestructionmedia.com/investigations/2021/03/09/images-surface-of-possible-evidence-destruction-and-chinese-involvement-in-november-2020-election-fulton-county-ga/
Channels:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://rumble.com/user/Stroppy
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Stroppy
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stroppyme
Gab:
https://gab.com/Stroppy
Email:
[email protected]
Stroppy Music Mix : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqIYtQ9Gd6gNpsTwzaKaM8g
General Links:
https://qagg.news/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.