Deep into the Rabbit Hole! What is a Lie What is the Truth?
Proforce
Proforce
99 views • 2 months ago

The Four Hour Tape


by u/WorldAwayTweedy - / worldawaytweedy


Original Story: / im_a_low_level_us_government_employee_i_ju...


Would you want to know or remain in blissful ignorance?


If you have any stories of your own and you would like to feature in my videos (Creepypasta, LetsNotMeet etc.) please send them to me at:


Reddit - TheSinisterReadings


Instagram: / sinisterreadings


Email - [email protected]


Twitter - @SinisterReadin1


If you enjoyed please feel free to Like & Subscribe for more content.


Music -


Kevin MacLeod


Track: Lightless Dawn


License: CC by 3.0 (http://goo.gl/blchzr)


Download: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-...


This creepypasta is for entertainment purposes only.


