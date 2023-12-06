Create New Account
Iran has successfully launched a new biocapsule beyond Earth's atmosphere
Iran has successfully launched a new biocapsule beyond Earth's atmosphere, according to the Tasnim agency.

The 500 kg biocapsule was launched to an altitude of 130 km using the Salman carrier rocket. 

This capsule is part of the "roadmap for human space travel."

Adding:

"Ukraine could become a testing ground for psychedelics that treat PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder]. The method involves the use of MDMA, based on the drug ecstasy" – according the Ukrainian Pravda news outlet

