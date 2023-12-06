Iran has successfully launched a new biocapsule beyond Earth's atmosphere, according to the Tasnim agency.
The 500 kg biocapsule was launched to an altitude of 130 km using the Salman carrier rocket.
This capsule is part of the "roadmap for human space travel."
Adding:
"Ukraine could become a testing ground for psychedelics that treat PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder]. The method involves the use of MDMA, based on the drug ecstasy" – according the Ukrainian Pravda news outlet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.