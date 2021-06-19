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Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night...
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157 views • June 19, 2021
One of my favourite poems and is more pertinent now, more than ever. By the renowned poet Dylan Thomas; it encapsulates not just our striving to stave off the mental and spiritual death of old age, but that light that dims in all things related to, or a part of, this perplexing creature that is life and sentience. I shall never go gentle into that good night and neither should anyone with a still-beating heart; furious at the contumeliousness of the Hadean nature of these so-called "rulers of us all"! Rage, Rage Against the Dying of the Light!
My email is [email protected] - send me an email, just so I can keep in touch with you and tell you as to what platforms I will be on next; the censorship is really bad here. I set up two other channels “SilasCannotBeSilenced” and “SilasCensored”, all of which were censored approximately five minutes after posting my first comment on them. I am obviously close to the truth as I am being censored insanely and the videos are being algorithmically Black-holed.
Consider supporting me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/SilasSpeaks - or donating via PayPal, if you take value from my work.
God bless you all and I hope you find peace in such tumultuous times, as we are seeing now. :)
My email is [email protected] - send me an email, just so I can keep in touch with you and tell you as to what platforms I will be on next; the censorship is really bad here. I set up two other channels “SilasCannotBeSilenced” and “SilasCensored”, all of which were censored approximately five minutes after posting my first comment on them. I am obviously close to the truth as I am being censored insanely and the videos are being algorithmically Black-holed.
Consider supporting me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/SilasSpeaks - or donating via PayPal, if you take value from my work.
God bless you all and I hope you find peace in such tumultuous times, as we are seeing now. :)
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