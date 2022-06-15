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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Greed Destroys Families.
Proverbs 15:27 (NIV).
27 The greedy bring ruin to their households,
but the one who hates bribes will live.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Avarice destroys the nuclear family.
Judas excitedly grasped his 30 pieces of silver.
Soon, he went back and threw it at the Wicked.
Then, he went out and hanged himself.
Generosity is the cure for greed.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yvxf84fv
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