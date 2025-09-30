Episode #98 - Psilocybin, Healing & The Consciousness Revolution │ Rev. Pam Conboy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What happens when science and spirit collide in the most taboo way imaginable? 🌌
In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, we sit down with Rev. Pam Conboy, a biologist, clinical laboratorian, integrative health coach, and co-founder of Setas Seminary, Nevada’s first psychedelic church built on the sacred use of psilocybin mushrooms.
Pam shares her journey from the lab bench to the altar, revealing:
✅ Why psilocybin may succeed where conventional medicine fails in treating trauma, depression, and addiction
✅ How Setas Seminary blends ritual, fasting, music, and intention with cutting-edge science
✅ The legal and cultural battles of founding a psychedelic church in America
✅ Real stories of transformation; from despair to healing, from disconnection to community
✅ The future of psychedelics in mental health, spirituality, and personal awakening
This is more than a podcast, it’s a look into the consciousness revolution already unfolding. By the end, you’ll either question everything you’ve been told about healing… or feel called to explore a path you never thought possible.
