Episode #98 - Psilocybin, Healing & The Consciousness Revolution │ Rev. Pam Conboy
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
11 views • 2 days ago

What happens when science and spirit collide in the most taboo way imaginable? 🌌


In this episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, we sit down with Rev. Pam Conboy, a biologist, clinical laboratorian, integrative health coach, and co-founder of Setas Seminary, Nevada’s first psychedelic church built on the sacred use of psilocybin mushrooms.


Pam shares her journey from the lab bench to the altar, revealing:


✅ Why psilocybin may succeed where conventional medicine fails in treating trauma, depression, and addiction

✅ How Setas Seminary blends ritual, fasting, music, and intention with cutting-edge science

✅ The legal and cultural battles of founding a psychedelic church in America

✅ Real stories of transformation; from despair to healing, from disconnection to community

✅ The future of psychedelics in mental health, spirituality, and personal awakening


This is more than a podcast, it’s a look into the consciousness revolution already unfolding. By the end, you’ll either question everything you’ve been told about healing… or feel called to explore a path you never thought possible.


👉🏽 If you find this conversation powerful, please like, comment, share, and subscribe. That simple action spreads the message and helps us grow this movement.


✨ Support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Connect with Pam via any of the links below:


Website - https://www.setasseminary.org/

Newsletter - https://www.setasseminary.org/newsletter/

Become a member for free - https://www.setasseminary.org/become-a-member/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/setas.seminary/

Use Referral Code “𝗖𝗠𝟳” when becoming a member to receive a free gift


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.


🔔 Subscribe to The Conscious Man 7 Podcast for more deep, boundary-pushing conversations.


🔥 Don’t forget to like, comment and share this with someone who’s ready to break free from healing and to level up their consciousness.

