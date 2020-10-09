SENIORS ALL OVER THE WORLD ARE DYING ALONE WITHOUT ANY COMPASSION

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These dictator like rulers should be rounded up and put in their own isolation chambers and left there alone for months to find out what it's like to have no contact with anyone familiar.
The people will eventually rise up in mass and then watch out.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/JEE4Cemo0AXo/
wil paranormal