Tripping Rain - "Feelings of Loneliness" - Original Demo (Take 1) [Acid Rock]

First recording of Feelings of Loneliness
Download real song here: https://trippingrain.bandcamp.com/track/feelings-of-loneliness
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/1Nqk6aKMZxbopEXiZz1M8V
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/tripping-rain/1251853443
Look for Tripping Rain on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Bob Taylor - singer/guitar/drums
Troy Reif - singer/lead guitar
Gabe Cifuni - bass
Smutty F - tambourine