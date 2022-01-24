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Stephanie Seneff PhD - How COVID Shots Suppress Your Immune System
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162 views • January 24, 2022
Video Source --> https://www.bitchute.com/video/LhTyQAUkwFbH/
PDF with Sources and References --> https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2022/January/PDF/covid-shots-suppress-immune-system-pdf.pdf
Interview Transcript --> https://mercola.fileburst.com/PDF/ExpertInterviewTranscripts/DrJosephMercola-StephanieSeneff-TheSuppressionofYourInnateImmuneSystembytheCOVIDVaccines.pdf
Podcast --> https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how-the-covid-shots-suppress-your-immune-system/id1286870871
Preprint paper --> https://www.authorea.com/users/455597/articles/552937-innate-immune-suppression-by-sars-cov-2-mrna-vaccinations-the-role-of-g-quadruplexes-exosomes-and-micrornas
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
In a non-peer-reviewed research paper just this week published, Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., describes a mechanism of the COVID shots that results in the suppression of your innate immune system. It does this by inhibiting the type-1 interferon pathway
The COVID jab can cause neurons in your brain to produce toxic spike protein, or take up circulating spike protein, and the neurons try to eliminate the spike protein by transmitting them through exosomes. The exosomes are picked up by microglia, immune cells in your brain, which activate an inflammatory response, which can contribute to degenerative brain disorders
Two microRNAs, miR-148a and miR-590, are central in this process. These microRNAs — excreted in the exosomes along with the spike protein — significantly disrupt the type-1 interferon response in any cell, including immune cells
On average, there are twice as many reports of cancer following the COVID shots compared to all other vaccines combined over the last 31 years
The fact that the signal is that strong is even more remarkable when you consider that most people don’t think the COVID shot could be a variable in their cancer emergence, so they never report it
In this interview, return guest Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., a senior research scientist at MIT who has been at MIT for over five decades, discusses her latest paper, "Innate Immune Suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccinations. The Role of G-quadruplexes, Exosomes and MicroRNAs," co-written with Dr. Peter McCullough, along with two other authors, Dr. Greg Nigh and Dr. Anthony Kyriakopoulos.
Previously, Nigh and Seneff co-wrote an entire paper detailing the differences between the spike protein and the COVID jab spike protein. In a non-peer-reviewed research paper just this week published on the pre-print service authorea, they and their other co-authors delve deeply into the mechanisms of the COVID shots, showing how they absolutely, in no way, shape or form, are safe or effective. The shots actually suppress your innate immune system.
"I think McCullough is fantastic and I'm so happy to have him collaborate with me," Seneff says. "I really hope we will be able to find a journal that is willing to publish it. We may have to seek some kind of alternative media to get it published.
It's really incredible the amount of censorship that's going on right now. I'm in a state of shock all the time. I just keep thinking it's not going to get any worse, and it's truly going to get better, and it just seems to keep on getting worse and worse.
I don't know where the end is. It's very discouraging ... Pharma has so much money behind [them] and they've got it all set up to make sure that nothing gets past them ...
We're hoping to put it up as a preprint, but ... remarkably, they can reject it at the level of preprint as well. We're working on that angle, but it's not easy. When you're writing something this radical, they really fight hard to keep it off the web."
On January 16, 2022, the pre-print service Authorea published this paper on its web site, assigning it a DOI, thus making it official.
Exceptionally Strong Safety Signals
As noted by Seneff, when you look at the various databases for adverse effects, you can see an exceptionally strong safety signal — and the COVID shot developers know that. "The numbers are out of sight," Seneff says, and this goes for all levels of side effects, from mild to catastrophic.
Seneff has been looking at the cancer data, for example, and on average, there are twice as many reports of cancer following the COVID shots compared to all other vaccines combined over the last 31 years.
"It's just amazing, because it's overall two times [higher]. Breast cancer, for example, is three times [higher] for these vaccines in one year, as they are for all the other vaccines for 31 years. It's a hugely strong signal," Seneff says.
"Lymphoma is also showing up much more frequently with these [COVID shots]. There's just an amazing signal there in VAERS [the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System]."
PDF with Sources and References --> https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2022/January/PDF/covid-shots-suppress-immune-system-pdf.pdf
Interview Transcript --> https://mercola.fileburst.com/PDF/ExpertInterviewTranscripts/DrJosephMercola-StephanieSeneff-TheSuppressionofYourInnateImmuneSystembytheCOVIDVaccines.pdf
Podcast --> https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how-the-covid-shots-suppress-your-immune-system/id1286870871
Preprint paper --> https://www.authorea.com/users/455597/articles/552937-innate-immune-suppression-by-sars-cov-2-mrna-vaccinations-the-role-of-g-quadruplexes-exosomes-and-micrornas
STORY AT-A-GLANCE
In a non-peer-reviewed research paper just this week published, Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., describes a mechanism of the COVID shots that results in the suppression of your innate immune system. It does this by inhibiting the type-1 interferon pathway
The COVID jab can cause neurons in your brain to produce toxic spike protein, or take up circulating spike protein, and the neurons try to eliminate the spike protein by transmitting them through exosomes. The exosomes are picked up by microglia, immune cells in your brain, which activate an inflammatory response, which can contribute to degenerative brain disorders
Two microRNAs, miR-148a and miR-590, are central in this process. These microRNAs — excreted in the exosomes along with the spike protein — significantly disrupt the type-1 interferon response in any cell, including immune cells
On average, there are twice as many reports of cancer following the COVID shots compared to all other vaccines combined over the last 31 years
The fact that the signal is that strong is even more remarkable when you consider that most people don’t think the COVID shot could be a variable in their cancer emergence, so they never report it
In this interview, return guest Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., a senior research scientist at MIT who has been at MIT for over five decades, discusses her latest paper, "Innate Immune Suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccinations. The Role of G-quadruplexes, Exosomes and MicroRNAs," co-written with Dr. Peter McCullough, along with two other authors, Dr. Greg Nigh and Dr. Anthony Kyriakopoulos.
Previously, Nigh and Seneff co-wrote an entire paper detailing the differences between the spike protein and the COVID jab spike protein. In a non-peer-reviewed research paper just this week published on the pre-print service authorea, they and their other co-authors delve deeply into the mechanisms of the COVID shots, showing how they absolutely, in no way, shape or form, are safe or effective. The shots actually suppress your innate immune system.
"I think McCullough is fantastic and I'm so happy to have him collaborate with me," Seneff says. "I really hope we will be able to find a journal that is willing to publish it. We may have to seek some kind of alternative media to get it published.
It's really incredible the amount of censorship that's going on right now. I'm in a state of shock all the time. I just keep thinking it's not going to get any worse, and it's truly going to get better, and it just seems to keep on getting worse and worse.
I don't know where the end is. It's very discouraging ... Pharma has so much money behind [them] and they've got it all set up to make sure that nothing gets past them ...
We're hoping to put it up as a preprint, but ... remarkably, they can reject it at the level of preprint as well. We're working on that angle, but it's not easy. When you're writing something this radical, they really fight hard to keep it off the web."
On January 16, 2022, the pre-print service Authorea published this paper on its web site, assigning it a DOI, thus making it official.
Exceptionally Strong Safety Signals
As noted by Seneff, when you look at the various databases for adverse effects, you can see an exceptionally strong safety signal — and the COVID shot developers know that. "The numbers are out of sight," Seneff says, and this goes for all levels of side effects, from mild to catastrophic.
Seneff has been looking at the cancer data, for example, and on average, there are twice as many reports of cancer following the COVID shots compared to all other vaccines combined over the last 31 years.
"It's just amazing, because it's overall two times [higher]. Breast cancer, for example, is three times [higher] for these vaccines in one year, as they are for all the other vaccines for 31 years. It's a hugely strong signal," Seneff says.
"Lymphoma is also showing up much more frequently with these [COVID shots]. There's just an amazing signal there in VAERS [the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System]."
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