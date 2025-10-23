BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
China Slams Japan Over Military Expansion

Beijing accused Japan of reigniting regional distrust through its growing militarization and warned that Tokyo’s actions betray its supposed “defensive” posture.

China noted Japan’s rising defense budget, relaxed arms export rules, and push for offensive capabilities, saying these moves raise serious doubts about its peaceful intentions.

“We urge Japan to deeply reflect on its history of aggression,” Beijing stated, calling on Tokyo to act prudently and stop undermining trust across Asia.

Also, on another video from him:  Beijing has condemned Washington’s decades-long blockade of Cuba, calling it a blatant violation of international law and an act of political coercion.

