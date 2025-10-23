China Slams Japan Over Military Expansion - “We urge Japan to deeply reflect on its history of aggression”

China Slams Japan Over Military Expansion

Beijing accused Japan of reigniting regional distrust through its growing militarization and warned that Tokyo’s actions betray its supposed “defensive” posture.

China noted Japan’s rising defense budget, relaxed arms export rules, and push for offensive capabilities, saying these moves raise serious doubts about its peaceful intentions.

“We urge Japan to deeply reflect on its history of aggression,” Beijing stated, calling on Tokyo to act prudently and stop undermining trust across Asia.

