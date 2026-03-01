Episode #123 - True Kings: Healing Masculine Power | Seth Stewart on Modern Men

Seth Stewart, Broadway performer turned spiritual guide and founder of True Kings Academy, joins The Conscious Man 7 Podcast for a powerful conversation on healing masculine power in modern men.





From performing in Hamilton to spending years in deep spiritual training, Seth shares what he discovered about emotional suppression, leadership without dominance, and why men today are facing a silent crisis.





This episode explores:





🔹 Masculine healing and emotional strength

🔹 Presence vs performance

🔹 Conscious leadership for modern men

🔹 Spiritual discernment and integration

🔹 How men reclaim power without aggression

🔹 The future of masculinity





If you are a father, husband, entrepreneur, or man seeking deeper strength, this conversation will challenge and expand you.





